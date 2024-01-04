Women in Finance: How to overcome the challenges holding female participation back?
According to the Global Findex 2021 report by the World Bank, there has been a significant surge, indicating that 75.4% of adult women in India had accounts with financial institutions in 2021, marking a substantial 38.3% increase since 2014.
Women with exemplary skills and resilience have achieved significant milestones, breaking barriers in various sectors. Droupadi Murmu's historic presidency, Arundhati Bhattacharya's influential role at SBI, and Falguni Nayar's ascent to self-made billionaire status exemplify these achievements. Beyond headlines, women contribute to households, societies, and corporate landscapes every day. Despite their contributions, persistent stereotypes, such as being labelled poor drivers or inefficient investors, persist. Nevertheless, women have shown remarkable progress continually.