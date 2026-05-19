Women investors drive 35% of mutual fund inflows in FY26 with ₹11 trillion AUM, says CAMS report

Women investors now hold ₹11.3 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across mutual funds serviced by Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), according to its latest report titled “Going Beyond the Box 2026.”

The report showed that women investors contributed ₹3 trillion in gross inflows during the financial year 2025-26, accounting for 35% of total inflows. The data highlights a steady rise in women's participation in India’s mutual fund industry.

In the report, the company said the findings point to a clear evolution from participation to purposeful investing, with women increasingly adopting diversified products and long-term wealth creation strategies.

How many women began their investment journey in FY26 as per CAMs data? According to the company's report, the number of women mutual fund investors has reached 13.2 million, with 2.2 million new investors added during FY26, indicating continued growth in participation.

Equity-oriented funds continued to dominate women's portfolios, while hybrid and solution-oriented schemes are also witnessing faster adoption, reflecting a gradual shift toward diversification and goal-based investing trends.

Women now account for 29% of active systematic investment plans (SIPs), showing a rising preference for systematic long-term investing and most of these investors comprise young and mid-aged individuals. To substantiate this point, the report highlighted that nearly 75% of women investors are below the age of 50, with particularly strong growth seen in the under-35 segment.

Geographically, participation from beyond the top 30 cities has seen a rise, contributing 45% of total women investors, pointing to deeper market penetration beyond urban centres, the report stated.

Rising digital adoption among women investors The findings also highlight rising digital adoption among women investors, alongside greater comfort with multi-asset investment approaches aligned with long-term financial goals.

Commenting on the report, Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS, said, “Women across metros and emerging regions in India are reshaping the investment landscape, driven by rising financial independence and growing awareness of wealth-building products. This reflects a clear shift in women’s long-term wealth creation behaviour and investment confidence."

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Overall, the report states that women investors are positioned as a transformative force in India’s investment journey, moving from participation to leadership in wealth creation.

“The findings carry important implications for asset managers, distributors, and policymakers as the industry works toward expanding access, improving inclusion, and designing products that resonate with the evolving needs of women investors,” the report said.

What does stock exchange data show? A similar trend could also be seen in India's stock market participation, with women rapidly expanding their footprint in capital markets. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (as of 31 January), nearly 25% of individual investors in India are now women, a notable increase from 22.5% in FY23. The data points to a growing retail participation among women across equities and other investment products.

Financial experts attribute this trend to bigger structural changes in Indian society, Mint reported earlier. “As more women earn and manage their own income, the focus is gradually moving beyond traditional savings avenues toward market-linked investments that offer long-term growth potential,” said Sneha Poddar, VP- research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Surprisingly, all this money is no longer flowing from just traditional financial hubs but from smaller states and the north-east. Data until March showed that Goa had the highest female investor participation rate, at 33.2%, up from a 30.2% three years ago. It was followed closely by Mizoram (32.5%), Chandigarh (32.4%), Sikkim (31.4%) and Delhi (31%).