Under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), the government provides a helping hand to home buyers in the mid- and lower-income segment. Under this scheme, the government provides interest subsidy to the homebuyer. The subsidy is paid upfront to the loan account of the borrower, which reduces borrowing cost. Now, as interest rates on home loans are at historic lows, many of you may be planning to avail of the benefit under the scheme. However, it is important that you know the various conditions under the scheme to reduce the chances of your application being rejected. You need to apply with the lender under the scheme. After the lender checks your eligibility for the scheme, your application is sent to the Central Nodal Agency. But before that, it is important that you understand the eligibility criteria under the scheme.

Income criteria

As part of CLSS, the government offers an interest subvention of 6.5% (up to Rs2.67 lakh) to those in the economically weaker section (EWS) with annual income of up to Rs3 lakh and in the low-income group (LIG) with annual income of up to Rs6 lakh. Borrowers in the middle-income group with annual income of Rs6 lakh-Rs12 lakh (MIG-I) and of Rs12 lakh-Rs18 lakh (MIG-II) will get a subsidy of Rs2.3 lakh and Rs2.35 lakh, respectively. The credit-linked subsidy is available only for loans up to Rs6 lakh for EWS and LIG categories, of up to Rs9 lakh in case of MIG-I borrowers and up to Rs12 lakh for the MIG-II category.

Now let’s understand the popular reasons for rejection or delay in receiving subsidy under the scheme.

It has to be the first house of the family. This scheme is available for those buying their first house. “One of the conditions for availing the CLSS benefit is that the applicant must not own a pucca house in the country under his name or in the name of any family member. If the applicant or his direct family members own another property, the application for CLSS benefit is not considered," said Ravindra Sudhalkar, CEO, Reliance Home Finance.

The family should meet the criteria of income else the application will be rejected. “If the applicant’s annual income is more than Rs18 lakh per annum, then he will not fall within the EWS, LIG or MIG income groups, and thus not eligible for the CLSS benefit," added Sudhalkar.

Location of the property should fall under all statutory towns as per 2011 census and their adjacent planning area (updated by the government from time to time). If the property doesn’t fall under the purview of PMAY, then too the application is rejected.

The spouse of the borrower shouldn’t have availed the benefit already. “In the case of a married couple, either of the spouses or both together in joint ownership will be eligible for the CLSS benefit for a single house, subject to income eligibility of the household under the scheme. If either has already availed PMAY benefit, then the application is rejected," said Sudhalkar

Women should be co-owners of the property in case of EWS/LIG category. “Under this category, the houses constructed or acquired with central assistance under the mission should be in the name of the female head of the household or in the joint name of the male head of the household and his wife, and only in cases when there is no adult female member in the family, the house can be in the name of male member of the household," said Sudhalkar

“It is also clarified that the condition laid down in the scheme guidelines that the house should be in the name of the female member of the household is applicable only for new purchases and not for new construction (on an existing piece of land) or for enhancement/repairs of an existing house. In the MIG Category, adult female member ownership is desirable but not mandatory," he added.

