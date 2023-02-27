Women pip men in matters of lending credit profile
- Statistics show that women borrowers are better at repayment and have less defaults on loans. This is a well-established fact.
Statistics show that women borrowers are better at repayment and have less defaults on loans. This is a well-established fact. Let us delve into the core reasons behind the same. The core reason could be the sociological conditioning along with inherent nature of women. These reasons could be categorized into the following broad heads.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×