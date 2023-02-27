Risk Perception and mitigation approach

Men are thought to perceive less risk in the world because they create, manage, control, and benefit from so much of it. This is due in part to the inherently subjective nature of risk perception, in which social, cultural, and political values, as well as psychological factors, can interact and influence an individual's risk assessment. Q McCallum, a data science consultant based in the United States, discovered that women are more likely than men to seek outside expert advice on areas outside of their expertise as a smart risk-mitigation strategy to head off both known and unknown dangers. That, according to McCallum, is the key. He believes that when it comes to gender differences in risk perception, men are more likely to pretend that problems won't happen.