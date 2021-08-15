Women progressively showing interest in buying financial products online: Survey

New Delhi: The uncertainty brought about by the current situation, has prompted consumers especially women to look for long-term financial tools like life and health insurance that offer much-needed protection of their financial future, along with that of their loved ones.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the need for life insurance more emphatically than ever. With a premium-to-GDP ratio of less than 3%, there is a clear and urgent need to fast-track insurance penetration in the country.

Tata AIA Life commissioned the survey to leading market research agency Nielsen to get a comprehensive understanding of consumers' usage and attitude pre and post the covid-19 pandemic towards the financial instruments and type of life insurance policies. The study was administered to a total sample size of 1,369 respondents across nine centres. Salaried, business and self-employed male and female in the age group 25-55 were surveyed adopting computer-aided web interview methodology.

According to a Consumer Confidence Survey by Tata AIA, the impact of the pandemic has been found to be more significant as seen in lifestyle changes in women during lockdown. About 45% of women said they have started purchasing more financial products online than in the pre-covid-19 scenario. Around 62% of respondents informed that they are still very concerned about themselves and their families due to the pandemic. Of the respondents concerned about self/family, 50% are worried about mental health due to increased workload due to the pandemic. Among the female respondents, 55% said they are concerned about mental health due to the increased workload during the pandemic.

Among millennial women and first jobbers, we observe a rising interest in financial products and planning for future goals. With the progressive reduction in gender role gaps and an increase in independence for women, they are fast assuming financial responsibilities, both for themselves and their families. Even amongst homemakers, women are increasingly taking on significant roles as joint decision-makers in financial investments, especially towards family goals such as retirement and children’s education, as per the survey.

Regarding types of life insurance policies purchased by customers, 74% of women consumers are aware of traditional plans, similar to men. This shows an increased awareness about insurance products as well as increased interest in including insurance as part of the financial portfolio.

As per the survey findings, given the role of women in family health, there is a need to prioritize their health and this translates to providing adequate health cover for women along with relevant riders. Recognising this, our health riders not only provide adequate protection, but also considerably value add to the underlying product while providing cover against hospitalization and escalating medical costs.

