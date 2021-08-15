Women progressively showing interest in buying financial products online: Survey

According to a Consumer Confidence Survey by Tata AIA, the impact of the pandemic has been found to be more significant as seen in lifestyle changes in women during lockdown. About 45% of women said they have started purchasing more financial products online than in the pre-covid-19 scenario. Around 62% of respondents informed that they are still very concerned about themselves and their families due to the pandemic. Of the respondents concerned about self/family, 50% are worried about mental health due to increased workload due to the pandemic. Among the female respondents, 55% said they are concerned about mental health due to the increased workload during the pandemic.

