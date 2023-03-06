Women's Day: Key benefits of real estate investment - Cheaper loans, lower stamp duty, more4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Tarun Birani Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital Advisors said that women believe owning property can provide them with a sense of security and stability. It's cardinal that financial stability is crucial for women's empowerment and independence.
Owning a property does not just bring security but also it is seen as one of the long-term value-creating investments. Although, investment in real estate is mostly male-dominated are, however, women in recent times are realizing the benefits of investing in properties. Tarun Birani Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital Advisors said that women believe owning property can provide them with a sense of security and stability. It's cardinal that financial stability is crucial for women's empowerment and independence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×