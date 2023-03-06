Owning a property does not just bring security but also it is seen as one of the long-term value-creating investments. Although, investment in real estate is mostly male-dominated are, however, women in recent times are realizing the benefits of investing in properties. Tarun Birani Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital Advisors said that women believe owning property can provide them with a sense of security and stability. It's cardinal that financial stability is crucial for women's empowerment and independence.

According to Birani, financial stability gives women the freedom to make choices that affect their lives, whether it's pursuing an education, starting a business, or providing for their families. Unfortunately, women often face unique challenges when it comes to achieving financial stability, such as gender pay gaps, career breaks due to caregiving responsibilities, and limited access to financial resources because of the thought process that their partners will take care of their finances.

However, Birani also added, "women of the new generation and single women are becoming aware of the importance of financial stability and financial freedom and they are striving to achieve them. They have reckoned that Financial Literacy is the foundation stone of financial stability and many are enrolling themselves to understand financial management topics like Budgeting, the importance of emergency funds, and saving & investing for financial freedom a.k.a retirement."

He said, "Many single women are seeking professional financial advisory who are unsure of how to achieve financial stability. A financial advisor can help you create a personalized financial plan, identify investment opportunities, and provide guidance on managing debt and saving for retirement."

With International Women's Day to be celebrated globally on March 8th, let's understand some key benefits that women can avail when investing in real estate in India as per TBNG Capital Advisors' founder. These are:

Lower Stamp Duty Rates for women:

Many states in India offer lower stamp duty rates for women compared to men. For example, In Maharastra, women have to pay 1% lesser stamp duty compared to men on residential property. This can significantly reduce the overall cost of buying a property. This is an incentive for women to invest in real estate and make the most out of this benefit.

Home Loans are easier for women:

It is proven with a lot of historical data that women are good investors and reliable borrowers because they seldom make their finances complex and they have a better track record of servicing loans on time. So, many banks and financial institutions offer home loans to women at lower interest rates compared to men. If no lower interest rates, loan processing for women will be smoother compared to men. This enables women to own residential property using better loan facilities for them.

Tax Benefits:

Though this is common to both men and women, they can also avail of tax benefits along with their spouses when investing in real estate in India. By being co-borrowers on home loans, women can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on the principal amount of the home loan, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. They can also claim a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh on the interest paid on the home loan under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act. These tax benefits can help women reduce their taxable income and reduce the overall cost of owning a property for the family.

Investing in real estate in India can be an excellent opportunity for women to build wealth, secure their financial future, and gain a sense of empowerment and security. With lower stamp duty rates, easy home loans, and tax benefits, there has never been a better time for women to invest in real estate in India. Women who are interested in investing in real estate should explore their options and seek the advice of experts to make the most of this opportunity.

In conclusion, Birani said, "financial stability is critical for women's empowerment and independence. By creating a budget, building an emergency fund, investing in education, saving for retirement, and seeking financial advice, women can take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals. Let's celebrate International Women's Day by empowering women to achieve financial stability and independence."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.