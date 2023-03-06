Though this is common to both men and women, they can also avail of tax benefits along with their spouses when investing in real estate in India. By being co-borrowers on home loans, women can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on the principal amount of the home loan, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. They can also claim a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh on the interest paid on the home loan under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act. These tax benefits can help women reduce their taxable income and reduce the overall cost of owning a property for the family.