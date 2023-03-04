International Women's Day is just around the corner. It will be celebrated on March 8th globally bringing attention to significant achievements made by women and major developments made for them. 2022, which led to great volatility in markets, also saw a remarkable shift in the way women are investing. During the year, more women were seen as investors of mutual funds or traditional schemes such as fixed deposits. Women are seen to have a long-term financial goal!

With a little over two months passed in 2023, markets are still sensitive to a host of factors with macroeconomic risks being the biggest elephant in the room.

However, despite the volatile market conditions, there are still many investment options that can be suitable for women to park their hard-earned savings.

Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME explained that firstly, you should not be worried about the short-term market movements but rather focus on your financial goal. In order to become a SMART investor, each of your investments should be tied down to your financial goals. Traditional investment options like Fixed Deposit have been women’s favourites since they guarantee the principal amount and fixed returns.

However, she said, fixed deposits do not beat inflation!

According to Priti, investments need to be diversified across asset classes like Equity, Debt, and Gold as per your goals and risk appetite to optimize returns. There are multiple investment options available for you to explore through your journey and understand which instrument suits your goals best like Mutual Funds, Bonds, Sovereign Gold Bonds, National Pension Scheme, etc.

Thereby, the LXME founder highlights three investment options that are suitable to meet women's financial goals. These are:

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Sovereign Gold Bonds are issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. It is like buying real gold but in certificate format. They are regarded as one of the most lucrative ways of investing in gold. You can start investing with a minimum of one gram of gold.

National Pension Scheme (NPS): The government launched the National Pension Scheme, a pension cum investment scheme, with the goal of creating a retirement fund. It allows investing in 4 different asset classes. One can open two types of accounts under NPS: Tier 1 Account and Tier 2 Account.

Mutual Funds: MFs are a great way to get started on your investment journey as they offer the benefit of professional fund management, flexibility to invest as SIP, lump sum, diversification, power of compounding, and the best part, you can start with just Rs.100/-. So, if you are investing with a long- term perspective and aiming to achieve inflation-beating returns, you should ignore the short-term market movements and don’t try to time the market. Stay invested and let that compounding kick in and continue to make your investments because this way you are averaging the costs.

Last year, in November, a Bankbazaar-led Savings Quotient survey, revealed that more women held mutual funds compared to men. About 60% of women did systematic investment plans (SIPs) compared to 55% of men. Further, in FDs, women took lead with 54% compared to 53% of men. However, men held more direct equity shares at 48% than compared to women at 41%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.