Women's Day: Sovereign gold bonds, NPS, mutual funds three options to suit your investment goals3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 12:20 AM IST
- Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME explained that firstly, you should not be worried about the short-term market movements but rather focus on your financial goal. In order to become a SMART investor, each of your investments should be tied down to your financial goals.
International Women's Day is just around the corner. It will be celebrated on March 8th globally bringing attention to significant achievements made by women and major developments made for them. 2022, which led to great volatility in markets, also saw a remarkable shift in the way women are investing. During the year, more women were seen as investors of mutual funds or traditional schemes such as fixed deposits. Women are seen to have a long-term financial goal!
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×