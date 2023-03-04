Mutual Funds: MFs are a great way to get started on your investment journey as they offer the benefit of professional fund management, flexibility to invest as SIP, lump sum, diversification, power of compounding, and the best part, you can start with just Rs.100/-. So, if you are investing with a long- term perspective and aiming to achieve inflation-beating returns, you should ignore the short-term market movements and don’t try to time the market. Stay invested and let that compounding kick in and continue to make your investments because this way you are averaging the costs.