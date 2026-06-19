Women saw 145% salary jump from transition into AI-enabled careers, finds report — See which jobs gave highest gains

Artificial intelligence has accelerated women's rise in the technology space, according to the India AI Workforce Report by Scaler. They reported 145% salary increase after transitioning into AI-enabled careers, it added.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Jun 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Women reported 145% salary increase after transitioning into AI-enabled careers, according to the India AI Workforce Report.
Women reported 145% salary increase after transitioning into AI-enabled careers, according to the India AI Workforce Report. (Pexels / Representative Image)

Adopting artificial intelligence has accelerated women's rise in the technology sector, according to the ‘India AI Workforce Report’ by Scaler. The demographic reported a 145% increase in salary after transitioning into AI-enabled careers, it said.

Based on inputs from 11,444 professionals, the report looked at how AI is reshaping India’s workforce across industries as professionals use the tool “to improve productivity, accelerate career progression, and create new opportunities”, the report added.

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Increased participation, women make big gains

According to the report, the talent pool has widened due to increased participation from non-technical professionals, learners from Tier-II cities, and women, who are advancing into high-growth AI pathways. “From women breaking into technology roles that were previously out of reach, to learners coming from Tier II cities like Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Indore, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Nagpur, and others, AI learning is opening new career pathways,” it stated.

  • A growing number of women are entering AI roles and, in many cases, commanding better compensation outcomes than the industry average.
  • AI upskilling is opening new pathways for women to enter and thrive in the technology workforce and enabling them to break into technology roles that were previously less accessible.

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  • Women are expanding AI's footprint beyond engineering, emerging as key contributors across HR, Academia and Marketing functions,
  • Women reported an average 145% increase in salary (cost-to-company) after transitioning into AI-enabled careers,
  • Among the various jobs, female QA engineers recorded the sharpest gains at 574%.

Women see salary jump in these roles

The Scaler report noted that women are taking AI beyond code and building its impact across business functions such as human resources, academia, marketing, and support roles.

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It found that women now have increased participation in the following jobs: Data analyst - 24%, intern or student - 31%, technical support - 31%, marketing - 33%, academia - 37%, and HR - 41%.

RolesSalary hikes for womenSalary hikes for men
Backend engineer194%162%
Data engineer161%155%
Data engineer leadership285%112%
Data scientist160%160%
Engineering leadership145%131%
Full-stack engineer153%90%
Machine learning engineer120%82%
QA engineer574%204%
Technical support specialist120%83%
Source: Scaler

AI evolving from technical skill to workforce capability

Overall, the findings suggest that AI is evolving from a specialised technical skill into a broader workforce capability — over 50% career outcomes are expanding beyond software development into leadership, consulting, operations, marketing, finance and other business roles.

“India is home to one of the world's largest pools of technology talent … and an ambitious young workforce eager to learn and adapt. What excites us most about this report is where real transformation is taking root: in Tier II cities, among women professionals, and across functions far beyond engineering… At a time when much of the conversation around AI focuses on job displacement, the findings tell a different story,” Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler said in the release.

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India AI workforce report: Key highlights

  • One in five AI learners come from Tier II cities and land well earning roles that compete with their metro counterparts. This demonstrates that opportunity is expanding well beyond traditional technology hubs.
  • Women in AI are not just entering the field in growing numbers, in several cases, they are commanding better compensation outcomes than the industry average.
  • Women are translating AI skills into stronger career outcomes. Across several AI-enabled roles, women highlight AI's potential to unlock new pathways for growth and advancement.
  • AI upskilling is becoming a leadership accelerator, not just a technical skill.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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