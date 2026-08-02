India's loan story: Women, younger borrowers and non-metro regions driving credit growth as numbers jump to 74% in 2026

India’s credit-eligible population has increased from 79 crore in 2017 to 89 crore consumers in 2026, a study by TransUnion CIBIL over the period from March 2017-2026 showed. Of these eligible adults, around 74% of Indian adults have accessed a loan at least once in these past 10 years, it added.
In terms of demographic, the credit footprint expansion is being driven by women, younger borrowers and non-metro regions. Among the regions, growth in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is outpacing that of traditional strongholds in the west and south India, the report added.
Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL identified that in the period of the study, India saw “momentous changes” such as demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) and Unified Payment Interface (UPI).
The credit information company's new report titled ‘Unlocking Access: Journey of Credit Expansion in India’ noted that the proportion of eligible Indians who have taken credit at least once has more than doubled from 35% in March 2017 to 74% in March 2026. Meanwhile, credit monitoring has jumped from 1% to 35% between March 2018 and March 2026, it added.
“Over the course of the decade, regulators, banks and lenders, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), fintechs, credit information companies (CICs), technological advances and the digital public infrastructure have collectively expanded pathways to credit,” Jain stated, adding that the pandemic also “accelerated adoption of digital tools”.
According to the study, the number of New-To-Credit (NTC) consumers in retail originations declined from 32% in March 2017 quarter to 13% in the March 2026 quarter. But it also identified significant opportunity to bring more NTC consumers and NTC commercial entities into the formal credit fold.
Further, the study noted that the widening of formal credit access was accompanied by a change in the composition of India’s credit-active population.
“Women are clearly becoming more financially aware, engaged, and driving sustainable inclusion. Thanks to digitisation and heightened credit awareness, credit maturity among women borrowers has been impressive," according to Jain.
“For younger borrowers, mobile phones rather than two-wheelers and vehicles appear to be products of choice, as this mobile phone-native generation sees them as productivity tools,” Jain added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views expressed above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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