Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur unveils PNB's metal credit card Luxura. Check details

The World Cup-winning Indian women's team skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, joined Punjab National Bank (PNB) as its brand ambassador. The bank announced that Kaur is its first-ever female brand ambassador. She was presented with a framed PNB jersey bearing her name and number, along with a custom-engraved PNB bat.

“It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the bank's brand ambassador is an honour,” Kaur said.

First metal credit card customer The world champion also rolled out PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura and became its first customer. Luxura is a premium credit card under PNB's stable.

“I look forward to working together to inspire many more champions across India. I'm also happy to be the first customer of PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura,” the India cricketer added.

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, said: “Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our bank. We are also delighted to introduce Luxura, our first-ever metal credit card for elite customers that is designed to deliver unmatched experiences and set a new benchmark in the present market.”

PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card LUXURA This PNB credit card can be issued to anyone under the age bracket of 21-70. The income criteria is ₹2.5 lakh per month and above for salaried persons. For non-salaried persons, applicants should have a minimum annual income of ₹30 lakh.

The credit card limit can be in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh. Card's joining fee is ₹9,000 (plus GST) and annual fee is ₹7,500 (pls GST).

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.