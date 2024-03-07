Women investors in India are diversifying their portfolios through stock market investments, real estate ventures, and alternative investment options, aiming for higher returns and financial empowerment

On International Women's Day 2024, let's take a look at the best investment opportunities that females can explore.

The growing importance of women in the investing world Women have tested time and time once more that they've what it takes to succeed within the investment world. Numerous research has shown that ladies tend to be patient, risk-conscious, and long-term focused when it comes to making investment choices. "We're witnessing a paradigm shift," remarks Ravi Singhal, CEO of GCL Broking. "Women are no longer mere spectators; they're actively shaping their investment journeys and forging paths towards financial independence."

Investment opportunities in the stock market The stock market has long been thought of as one of the most lucrative investment opportunities, and women are really actively involved in this sector.

"One of the key techniques for women buyers within the inventory marketplace is diversification. By spreading investments across exclusive sectors and asset instructions, they can lessen risk and increase the chance of achieving regular returns. Additionally, women can take advantage of various investment cars which include change-traded finances (ETFs) and mutual funds, which offer diversification and professional management," Singhal added.

Exploring real estate investments Owning a house has always been a popular investment option, and not surprisingly, Indian females are beginning to consider the immense potential of this form of investment. Real estate investment can bring a good deal of profit, both in the form of rental income and long-term maturation of property values and portfolio diversification.

“Women across the globe are now beginning to see the immediate benefits that real estate investments are bringing to them, for instance; capital gain and regular monthly income. The fact that accumulating physical property and at the same time continuing to get passive revenue gives unbelievable satisfaction to most people," said Gunjan Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments.

Appetite for alternative asset classes The trend now is that while the conventional investment channels are still exploited, women are also getting to explore other alternative investment options aiming to diversify their investment portfolios and thus possibly earn higher returns. Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder of SpaceMantra, elaborates: “Although alternative investments like venture capital, private equity, and even cryptocurrencies have been at the frontline of attracting women investors, it seems like they align quite well with their risk appetites and desires, giving them access to emerging technologies and the latest cutting-edge sectors."

Empowering through financial literacy Educational initiatives, seminars, and mentorship programs that place power in the hands of women by providing all the necessary lessons are being instituted to enable them confidently to navigate through the investment area effectively. Goel emphasizes this essential aspect through the words "Financial literacy is the key to empowerment," which highlights the ability to clarify complex ideas and to be equipped with knowledge that helps in making the best financial decisions, which in turn gives way to a generation of smarter investors.

Opportunities in sustainable and socially responsible investing There is a wide range of investments that are linked to social responsibility concepts, and women can choose among green bonds, impact funds, and socially responsible mutual funds. Ridhima Kansal, founder of Rosemoore, added, "By becoming angel investors or participating in crowdfunding campaigns, women might be able to make direct investments in women-led startups." Additionally, Women can consider investment in the pioneer venture capital firms that concentrate on approvals of women entrepreneurs. Such firms enable female business owners to connect to a shared resource pool that could boost their success through networking, coaching, and training.

“The effect increases the likelihood that the mentioned investment will be able to effectively promote gender equality and empowerment and that the investors will be able to potentially earn considerable financial gain," Kansal added.

As women continue to break barriers and navigate challenges in the investment sphere, they must adhere to the principle of being well-informed and seeking professional advice when needed. By aligning their investment choices with their values and financial objectives, women can take control of their financial well-being and work towards achieving financial security and independence.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

