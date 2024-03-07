Women's Day 2024: What does wealth mean for a woman — explained
Women define wealth in modern times as a combination of financial stability, personal fulfillment, and the freedom to pursue passions. International Women's Day theme for this year is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress'
Women's Day 2024: Gone are those days when women were just to take care of the home front. What wealth means to a woman, or anyone for that matter, is a deeply personal and very complex construct. It draws on diverse influences such as upbringing, cultural background, individual goals, and life stage, amongst others. Various experts emphasise that wealth for women includes financial stability, personal fulfillment, and the freedom to pursue their passions.