Women's Day 2024: What does wealth mean for a woman — explained

Women's Day 2024: Gone are those days when women were just to take care of the home front. What wealth means to a woman, or anyone for that matter, is a deeply personal and very complex construct. It draws on diverse influences such as upbringing, cultural background, individual goals, and life stage, amongst others. Various experts emphasise that wealth for women includes financial stability, personal fulfillment, and the freedom to pursue their passions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on 8 March. Every year, women's Day is celebrated with a unique theme. The United Nations has decided this year's theme as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’.

Livemint spoke to some experts on what wealth signifies for women in modern times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shauna Tholath, Corporate Wellness Specialist, MyGALF “To me, wealth is the mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing of my family, my clients, and most importantly, myself. That wealth would almost guarantee me a better quality of life and lifestyle. Of course, having financial independence is equally important."

Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Lovak Capital "Wealth could mean having the freedom to make choices and participate in decision-making. It could also convey security and well-being or symbolize personal fulfillment. To some women, it could even become a means of creating impact. Irrespective, like it or not, having wealth is an important facet of life for reasons beyond sustenance.

Neha Saxena Bagga, Life Coach and Corporate Wellness Specialist at MyGALF “Financial independence is very important for every woman. From my personal experience when I lost my husband 3 years back… besides being emotionally strong and having strong family support the most important thing that kept me and my 2 kids going was the financial stability we had as a family. Last but not least when people say money can’t buy happiness… I agree that it can’t buy happiness but wealth and stable finances are required for a peaceful existence fulfilling all the basic needs and a lifestyle. Wealth in short is a very important component of holistic wellness." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aarti Notiyal, Director Marketing, Bubble Communication “Wealth for me means Health as it gives you the liberty to do what you love to do. Primarily for me, travelling to new places with family, exploring new cuisines, and being of help to people who need it- these and more things give me joy and aren’t possible without wealth. So happiness may not be about money, but money is needed to be independent and to be happy- eventually leading to be healthy."

