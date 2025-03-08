Many banks have savings accounts tailored to the needs of specific individuals. These include savings accounts for women, senior citizens, children or youngsters in a particular age bracket. Recently, Bank of Baroda has introduced a credit card that is tailored to the specific needs of women with the BOB Tiara Credit Card. In this article, we will understand the features and benefits of the BOB Tiara Credit Card and whether you should have it in your wallet.

Features and benefits of the BOB Tiara Credit Card The BOB Tiara Credit Card is designed for women keeping in mind their needs and wants. The card offers several features and benefits that can help women save money on categories like shopping, health, travel, etc. Some of these include the following.

Reward points Accelerated 5X reward rate (15 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent) on dining, travel, and international spends. The 5X rewards are capped at 5,000 reward points per statement cycle. Beyond the cap, the cardholder will earn regular reward points on incremental spends in that statement cycle.

Regular reward rate of 3 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on other categories, except for excluded categories. The reward points on UPI transactions where the credit card is used are capped at 500 per statement cycle.

Shopping discounts The BOB Tiara Credit Card provides quarterly discounts of Rs. 250 on BigBasket and Rs. 500 each on Myntra, Nykaa, and Flipkart. It also provides a quarterly discount of Rs. 1,500 at Lakme Salons. You can enjoy unlimited free deliveries on food and Instamart orders with Swiggy One 3 months membership, once yearly.

The quarterly benefits will be provided on a calendar quarter basis. A calendar quarter is from 1st January to 31st March, 1st April to 30th June, 1st July to 30th September, and 1st October to 31st December.

Health and wellness benefits The card provides two complimentary health packages: The Mammogram Package and the Women Health & Pap Smear Package. The card also provides a complimentary six-month Fitpass Pro Membership. The membership provides access to 2,500+ premium gyms and fitness studios.

Unlimited airport lounge access The BOB Tiara Credit Card offers unlimited complimentary access to domestic airport lounges. The cardholder must spend Rs. 40,000 in the preceding calendar quarter to qualify for complimentary lounge access in the next quarter.

For example, suppose the cardholder spends Rs. 40,000 or more in the 1st April to 30th June calendar quarter. It will qualify the cardholder for unlimited complimentary domestic airport lounge access in the 1st July to 30th September quarter.

Low forex mark-up The card also offers a reduced forex mark-up of 2% on international spends. Most banks usually charge a forex mark-up of 3.5% on most credit cards. Thus, a lower 2% forex mark-up can save a decent amount if you incur substantial international spends.

Lifestyle and entertainment benefits The cardholder gets complimentary annual memberships for Amazon Prime/Disney Hotstar and Gaana Plus.

BOGO offer on BookMyShow Movie fans can get a flat discount of Rs. 250 on a minimum purchase of two movie tickets on BookMyShow. The offer can be availed of once every quarter and applies to bookings of non-movie tickets also.

All the vouchers and annual membership benefits will be applicable to the primary cardholder only.

Fuel surcharge waiver The 1% fuel surcharge will be waived at all fuel stations across India. The waiver is application on fuel transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5,000. The maximum waiver that can be earned in a statement cycle is Rs. 250. Fuel transactions will not earn any reward points.

Reward points redemption The value of each reward point is Rs. 0.25. They can be redeemed as cashback.

Free add-on cards The cardholder can take up to three lifetime free add-on cards. They can be taken for the spouse, children, parents, siblings, etc. The age of the add-on cardholder must be above 18 years.

Fees The BOB Tiara Credit Card comes with a joining and annual fee of Rs. 2,499 + Taxes. The joining fee will be reversed if the cardholder spends Rs. 25,000 within the first 60 days of getting the card. The joining fee reversal will reflect in the fourth bill statement from the card issuance month.

On spending Rs. 2,50,000 in a card anniversary year, the annual fee will be reversed. The joining and annual fee reversal is applicable to non-delinquent cardholders only.

Eligibility criteria To be eligible for the BOB Tiara Credit Card, the applicant must be an Indian resident. For salaried and self-employed individuals, the minimum annual income must be equal to or more than Rs. 7.2 lakhs.

A salaried individual must be aged between 21 to 60 years. They must submit a bank statement reflecting salary credit for the last 2 months. A self-employed individual must be aged between 21 to 65 years. They must submit a bank statement reflecting business transactions for the last 3 months.

Should you take this card? The card gives instant discounts on specific merchants every quarter. It also provides two complimentary health packages. If you travel frequently, it provides unlimited complimentary access to domestic airport lounges. You can enjoy 5X accelerated reward points on specific categories and redeem the reward points for cashback. For your regular dose of entertainment, you can enjoy complimentary annual memberships for Amazon Prime and Gaana Plus, and quarterly BOGO offer on movies.

The card provides a lot of value for the annual fees charged. The cardholder can get the annual fee waived by spending Rs. 2,50,000 in the card anniversary year. The BOB Tiara Credit Card is power-packed with features and benefits for females. If you are looking for a credit card that provides good value for money, you may consider going for it.