Women’s right to property: Know what the law says

Women’s empowerment got a leg up in September when the government cleared a constitutional amendment reserving one-third seats for women in parliament and state assemblies. That was a great step towards gender parity in the political domain. But, what does the law say about the economic empowerment of women? Can women claim their share of family property, and, if so, what would be their share? Are there different rights to property for a woman before her marriage and after that? Such questions pop up regularly during debates and court hearings relating to division of property.