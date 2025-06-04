Women-specific personal loans 2025: Interest rates, features and eligibility

Although personal loans that have been crafted specifically for women are the most essential tools for financial empowerment and independence these days in the ever-changing financial industry, they promise flexibility, convenience, and assistance across a spectrum of endeavours in life, including those that meet the specific financial needs and goals of women.
The loans are unsecured loans; therefore, women-specific personal loans are targeted at the different financial needs of an individual from their institutions. A few of the intended purposes might include education, starting your own business, unforeseen medical expenses, remodelling your house, or even during celebratory periods, such as weddings.
Because lending standards are set by individual lenders, eligibility requirements may vary from one lender to the next, but typically include:
Banks
Interest rates
Processing fees
SBI
10.30% - 15.30%
Up to 1.50%
HDFC Bank
10.90% p.a. - 24.00% p.a.
Rs.6,500 + GST
HSBC Bank
10.15% p.a. - 16.00% p.a.
Up to 2%
ICICI Bank
10.85% p.a. - 16.65% p.a.
Up to 2%
IndusInd Bank
10.49% p.a. onwards
Up to 3.5% onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank
10.99% and above
Up to 5%
IDFC First Bank
10.70% p.a. onwards
Up to 2%
(Source: BankBazaar)
Note: The interest rates may vary from borrower to borrower, as banks assess applicant’s profile depending on the employment, income and credit score.
In conclusion, giving women loans means more than just offering a financial product-they are political instruments to ensure that women can be financially empowered, get out of emergencies, and follow their dreams. These loans are, therefore, crucial to closing the gender gap in financial inclusion, offering timely, accessible, and customized financial solutions.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
