Work From Hills: WFH here may be cheaper than your city accommodation; check rates in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Working remotely from hill stations in India may be cheaper than renting in cities. Various listings show monthly rates in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and West Bengal.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Oct 2026, 05:27 PM IST
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Work From Hills: WFH here may be cheaper than your city accommodation; check rates in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
Work From Hills: WFH here may be cheaper than your city accommodation; check rates in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand(Representative AI image)

Working from the hills may cost less than renting accommodation in some Indian cities. Airbnb and HomeStays of India listings show options across several hill destinations. However, savings depend on your chosen stay and the current city rent.

Airbnb lists a homestay room in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, for 18,898 per month. The room has one double bed and one bathroom. It carries a five-star rating from four reviews.

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Mahajan Villa in Naggar costs 22,876 monthly. This mountain-view room has one double bed and one bathroom. Its rating is 4.92 from 65 reviews, with a guest favourite label.

Sunny Days Homestay in Naggar is listed at 29,368 monthly. This home offers one bedroom, two double beds and one bathroom. Serena I by Xtatstays, in Himachal’s Manyashi, costs 25,488 monthly. Its listing mentions Deohari, Sainj, Kullu, and shows a guest favourite label.

Kaza, situated at 11,980 feet along the Spiti River, offers monthly accommodation for as low as 25,517. Diksha Homestay in Darjeeling, West Bengal, starts at a monthly rate of 21,400.

Rangbul la Bag Packers Hostel in Darjeeling costs 22,698. A guesthouse in Gangtok, Sikkim, costs 20,570. There are several other homestays in Gangtok that come under 25,000. Yes, all these places offer wi-fi as well.

Shimla also offers an option aimed at people working remotely. ChillHost's Solo Workation Stay advertises fast Wi-Fi and costs 20,574 monthly.. It provides one small double bed and one bathroom.

Homestays in hills

HomeStays of India displays weekly prices, offering another comparison. Cozy Courtyard Homestay in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli costs 4,000 weekly. Four weeks would cost 16,000 at that rate. Pahadi Living in Uttarakhand’s Pauri costs 5,500 weekly. Snow Whisper in Old Manali, Himachal, costs 5,900 weekly.

Also Read | Himachal homestay owner shares video of alleged guest damage

Panorama Peaks in Manali and Kumaon Heritage in Jeolikote each cost 6,000 weekly. Boho on the Ridge in Dharamshala costs 6,500 weekly. Himalayan Vibes in Manali and Mountains & Beyond in Kanatal share that weekly price.

Other options carry much higher weekly prices. Kaanan Homestay in Devalsari costs 8,500 weekly. Heal-in-the-Hills in Kandbari-Palampur costs 10,080 weekly. Mountain Solace in McLeod Ganj is listed at 17,500 per week.

Top city accommodation in India

Find Ghosla’s July 2026 figures show median monthly rents for two-bedroom flats across India’s top cities. Mumbai leads at 60,000, followed by Gurgaon at 35,000 and Bangalore at 34,000. Hyderabad stands at 33,000, Pune at 29,000, Delhi at 28,000 and Noida at 24,000.

All Airbnb stays mentioned in this article cost less than Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad’s two-bedroom rents. Naggar’s 18,898 room costs 41,102 less than Mumbai’s figure.

Also Read | Planning to start an Airbnb business at home? Answer these 10 questions first

Mahajan Villa and the Shimla stay also fall below every listed city’s two-bedroom rent. However, Sunny Days costs more than the figures for Delhi, Pune and Noida. Serena I costs more than Noida’s figure. At 4,000 weekly, Cozy Courtyard costs 16,000 for four weeks, below every city’s figure.

Note that these listings are only a few random examples. Many other hill-stays in India offer rates below monthly rents in top cities across the country.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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