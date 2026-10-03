Work From Hills: WFH here may be cheaper than your city accommodation; check rates in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Working from the hills may cost less than renting accommodation in some Indian cities. Airbnb and HomeStays of India listings show options across several hill destinations. However, savings depend on your chosen stay and the current city rent.

Airbnb lists a homestay room in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, for ₹18,898 per month. The room has one double bed and one bathroom. It carries a five-star rating from four reviews.

Mahajan Villa in Naggar costs ₹22,876 monthly. This mountain-view room has one double bed and one bathroom. Its rating is 4.92 from 65 reviews, with a guest favourite label.

Sunny Days Homestay in Naggar is listed at ₹29,368 monthly. This home offers one bedroom, two double beds and one bathroom. Serena I by Xtatstays, in Himachal’s Manyashi, costs ₹25,488 monthly. Its listing mentions Deohari, Sainj, Kullu, and shows a guest favourite label.

Kaza, situated at 11,980 feet along the Spiti River, offers monthly accommodation for as low as ₹25,517. Diksha Homestay in Darjeeling, West Bengal, starts at a monthly rate of ₹ 21,400.

Rangbul la Bag Packers Hostel in Darjeeling costs ₹22,698. A guesthouse in Gangtok, Sikkim, costs ₹20,570. There are several other homestays in Gangtok that come under ₹25,000. Yes, all these places offer wi-fi as well.

Shimla also offers an option aimed at people working remotely. ChillHost's Solo Workation Stay advertises fast Wi-Fi and costs ₹20,574 monthly.. It provides one small double bed and one bathroom.

Homestays in hills HomeStays of India displays weekly prices, offering another comparison. Cozy Courtyard Homestay in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli costs ₹4,000 weekly. Four weeks would cost ₹16,000 at that rate. Pahadi Living in Uttarakhand’s Pauri costs ₹5,500 weekly. Snow Whisper in Old Manali, Himachal, costs ₹5,900 weekly.

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Panorama Peaks in Manali and Kumaon Heritage in Jeolikote each cost ₹6,000 weekly. Boho on the Ridge in Dharamshala costs ₹6,500 weekly. Himalayan Vibes in Manali and Mountains & Beyond in Kanatal share that weekly price.

Other options carry much higher weekly prices. Kaanan Homestay in Devalsari costs ₹8,500 weekly. Heal-in-the-Hills in Kandbari-Palampur costs ₹10,080 weekly. Mountain Solace in McLeod Ganj is listed at ₹17,500 per week.

Top city accommodation in India Find Ghosla’s July 2026 figures show median monthly rents for two-bedroom flats across India’s top cities. Mumbai leads at ₹60,000, followed by Gurgaon at ₹35,000 and Bangalore at ₹34,000. Hyderabad stands at ₹33,000, Pune at ₹29,000, Delhi at ₹28,000 and Noida at ₹24,000.

All Airbnb stays mentioned in this article cost less than Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad’s two-bedroom rents. Naggar’s ₹18,898 room costs ₹41,102 less than Mumbai’s figure.

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Mahajan Villa and the Shimla stay also fall below every listed city’s two-bedroom rent. However, Sunny Days costs more than the figures for Delhi, Pune and Noida. Serena I costs more than Noida’s figure. At ₹4,000 weekly, Cozy Courtyard costs ₹16,000 for four weeks, below every city’s figure.