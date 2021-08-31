The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of those who are partly working from home, with only 34% of Indians happy with their health status post-covid compared with 54% pre-covid, according to a survey by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

The survey also showed that 89% of people expected their employers to implement health and wellness programs, and 75% are satisfied with what is being currently offered by their employers.

Highlighting the increased individual health priorities, the survey revealed that lack of personal time (45%) and finances (44%) are the top deterrents to adopting healthy habits. Commitments at home proved to be another challenge faced more by women compared with men, with 44% of women being impacted.

The survey, with over 1,532 respondents, across different metro cities, was undertaken to understand the proactive interest towards health and wellness in today’s post-pandemic era.

In terms of a positive impact, the results of the survey showed that the pandemic has transformed the way the masses perceived wellness and the relation of mental health with wellbeing, with 86% of people equally engaging in activities to improve both physical as well as mental health.

“Our consumer base today looks at a health insurer not only for financial immunity during times of ill-health, but we are now looked up as a partner in their holistic wellness journey. Additionally, through this survey, we observed a mindset change taking place with 47% of people and 42% of the younger age group (25-35 years) wanting to adopt a healthy lifestyle to not just get a better appearance but also feel better about themselves.," said Sanjay Datta, chief—underwriting, reinsurance and claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Notably, the study found that women were able to better maintain health compared with men. While mental health seemed to be a challenge for both during the pandemic, 38% of women respondents were satisfied with their mental health status, as compared to only 35% of men. Similarly, for physical fitness, women again maintain physical health better than men with 49% of women being satisfied as compared to 42% of men.

In terms of geographies, Mumbai remained as an exception while physical and mental health ratio has dropped for the major metro cities like; Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Pune. Ahmedabad also stood out in terms of mental health.

According to the survey, while overall gap with respect to mental wellness in India stands at 14 (pre-covid vs post covid), there are these three cities Mumbai and Ahmedabad where the gap is minimum (seven and six, respectively).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.