Work stress hit personal life of one in three people: Survey

“Our consumer base today looks at a health insurer not only for financial immunity during times of ill-health, but we are now looked up as a partner in their holistic wellness journey. Additionally, through this survey, we observed a mindset change taking place with 47% of people and 42% of the younger age group (25-35 years) wanting to adopt a healthy lifestyle to not just get a better appearance but also feel better about themselves.," said Sanjay Datta, chief—underwriting, reinsurance and claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.