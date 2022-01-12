Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Wednesday said the company is working closely with the Income Tax (IT) department on the next set of areas related to the I-T portal as new modules will be added to it.

Infosys has developed the new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in, but soon after it went live taxpayers flagged many glitches that led to criticism of the IT company.

Following glitches in the portal, the IT department had to allow manual filing of remittance forms and extended the due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

The government on Tuesday extended till March 15 the deadline for corporates to file Income Tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021. This is the third extension given to corporates for filing the income tax return for 2020-21 fiscal. The original deadline for filing ITR for corporates was October 31, and those with transfer pricing transactions was November 30.

Over 5.62 crore returns have been filed till December 31 last year.

"On the I-T project, we are extremely proud that as of December 31, as was reported, 5.8 crore returns were filed through that timeframe. On the day itself, over 46 lakh returns were filed and the deadline was maintained..." Parekh told reporters after the company announced its earnings.

He also said that users were able to use the portal to file their tax returns and that the company was grateful that it could contribute to the Digital India vision.

"Going forward, we are working very closely with the (I-T) Department on the next set of areas that will become part of this system as new modules are put together," he said.

In the wake of glitches being reported on the portal, the finance ministry on August 23 had "summoned" Parekh to explain why issues continued to plague the portal.

Several technical issues have since been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised.

On December 16, senior officials of the ministry had a meeting with the Infosys team on the preparedness of the e-filing website during the peak filing period.

In that meeting, Infosys had informed the officials about the steps taken, including augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.

(With inputs from PTI)

