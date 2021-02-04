World Cancer Day: All you need to know before buying critical illness insurance

World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February every year. The disease is the second-biggest cause of death in India after cardiovascular conditions and according to the Lancet Oncology Journal, by 2035, 17 lakh patients will be diagnosed with cancer along with 12 lakh deaths per year. Given the rising incidence of people suffering from cancer, a policy cover for this disease has become increasingly relevant.

While, most health insurance policies cover major critical illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, stroke, respiratory disorders as well as cancer, the coverage may not be sufficient.

“Health insurance policies generally pay only for in-patient hospitalization and for the treatment at hospitals in India. They do not cover the entire cost of treatment. Also, the policy amount may not be enough as the common man generally does not go for a health policy of more than ₹5 lakh," said Naval Goel, chief executive officer and founder, PolicyX.com, an online insurance marketplace. The cost of cancer treatment in India can go up to ₹20 lakh in some cases, depending on the type of cancer and the concerned hospital, he added.

We tell you whether you should go for a critical illness insurance plan or a standalone cancer plan and also the key exclusions under these policies.

A critical insurance plan protects against many terminal diseases, while a dedicated cancer policy covers expenses for cancer treatment only. “It is worth considering opting for a critical illness policy or disease-specific product if one has a family history of cancer or if people believe that they are at greater risk of developing cancer due to environmental, lifestyle or other reasons," said Shashank Chaphekar, chief distribution officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co. Ltd.

In critical illness policy, the lump-sum benefit is paid when diagnosed with the disease. Not only this, the premium is waived post-diagnosis and a monthly income benefit is provided for a fixed number of years. “As a thumb rule, ensure that you take the protection of around 10 times your annual income as your sum insured for critical illness," Chaphekar added.

However, a critical illness benefit may restrict coverage only to an advanced stage of cancer.

“In contrast, a standalone cancer plan specifically offers cover against various types and stages of cancer. A cancer-specific policy pays the claim amount right at the time of diagnosis itself, ensuring the individual has sufficient financial bandwidth to cover up for hospitalization, surgeries and any other costly yet life-sustaining treatments," said B. Srinivas, products head, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Remember that while both these plans provide financial security in the form of lump-sum payout, the main difference is that a cancer plan is disease-specific whereas a critical illness insurance plan covers a large number of specified critical illnesses, including cancer. “The choice depends on your medical condition," said Goel.

The question now arises whether one should buy a disease-specific product and stay exposed to other infectious as well non-communicable diseases or have adequate health coverage, which covers a larger spectrum of infections and diseases.

“A super top-up plan at a very economical premium can be a wise thing to do, to keep you covered for a high sum insured, as the plan provides financial protection against not just specific diseases but also for all infections, diseases and accidents," said Chaphekar. Also, a disease-specific product cannot substitute for a basic or a comprehensive health insurance policy.

Make sure that your insurance provider has large hospital network coverage, and if possible, a worldwide one, as specific cancer treatments may need you to travel overseas.

Moreover, individuals should also keep in mind that must disclose their medical conditions such as their health status accurately and state any pre-existing illnesses in the proposal form when buying a policy. Also, make sure that your plan covers all the stages of cancer and has a higher sum insured. “Most of the cancer plan provides 30% of payment on the early stage of cancer and 70% of the payment on its major stage," said Goel.

Remember that apart from standard exclusions such as pre-existing illness, cancer caused by sexually transmitted diseases or arising out of congenital condition and contact with radiation or radioactivity are not covered under these policies.

According to experts, a disease-specific product is only advisable after people first get covered under a basic or comprehensive health insurance policy and look for these products as an option to upgrade coverage for specific diseases.

