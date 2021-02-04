World Cancer Day: All you need to know before buying critical illness insurance

“Health insurance policies generally pay only for in-patient hospitalization and for the treatment at hospitals in India. They do not cover the entire cost of treatment. Also, the policy amount may not be enough as the common man generally does not go for a health policy of more than ₹5 lakh," said Naval Goel, chief executive officer and founder, PolicyX.com, an online insurance marketplace. The cost of cancer treatment in India can go up to ₹20 lakh in some cases, depending on the type of cancer and the concerned hospital, he added.

