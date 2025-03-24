Transforming innovators growth platform: India’s path to escaping the middle-income trap
Summary
- The World Development Report 2024 indicates that India risks stagnation in productivity, hindering its transition to high-income status. The innovators growth platform aims to support tech firms but faces challenges, limiting its effectiveness compared to China and Hong Kong markets.
The World Development Report 2024 by the World Bank highlights a critical issue: emerging economies like India risk being caught in the ‘middle-income trap’, where stagnant productivity and an inability to harness innovation hinder their transition to high-income status.