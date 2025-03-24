The IGP remains underutilized primarily because NATCs/startups perceive it as “smaller" or “inferior" compared to the mainboard. In contrast, China’s STAR market and Hong Kong’s Tech segment, have been successful in attracting matured companies, thus creating a positive market perception that in turn encourages smaller companies to access these platforms. India, however, has not followed this trend, with most major startups such as Zomato, Paytm, and Nykaa, opting for the mainboard listing instead. Thus, no success stories to drive interest.