World Diabetes Day: Three factors to consider while choosing a life insurance policy
A recent ICMR-INDAB study revealed that approximately 11% of India’s population is living with diabetes, with urban areas accounting for 16.4% and rural regions at 8.9% in terms of prevalence.
World Diabetes Day does more than just raising awareness about this prevalent health issue. It also brings to light some significant concerns that surround it and initiates deliberation on how they can be addressed. The growing number of diabetics is staggering as projected by the International Diabetes Federation and the Global Burden of Disease projects. It reminds us of the need to be financially prepared for whatever life throws at us.