World Financial Planning Day 2023: Five tips to become a crorepati
World Financial Planning Day 2023: Not only aware, but it is very important for everyone to be financially independent
Today, October 4, is World Financial Planning Day. This is an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). World Financial Planning Day is observed to help raise awareness of the importance of financial planning. Besides being aware, it is very important for everyone to be financially independent.