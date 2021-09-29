NEW DELHI : On the occasion of World Heart Day, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the private non-life insurance company, has analyzed its internal claims data and underlines the trends concerning various parameters.

This exercise aims to understand the trends in cardiovascular ailments in India and highlight how these can be kept at bay. ICICI Lombard endeavours to raise awareness about the preventive care that can be taken for a healthy and happy heart.

The parameters focused for the study were: gender, city and category of surgeries.

Gender wise claims analysis: According to the claims data, both genders showcase a declining trend in claims pertaining to heart ailments

Females are seeing a sharper decline in the trend with 63.79% compared with men, with only 62.4%, in the year 2021-22 so far, compared with 2019-20.

Metro city wise claim analysis: All cities showcase a downward trend of claims arising from heart ailments; however, Mumbai still has the highest number of claims, followed closely by NCR.

Among cities, Kolkata has shown the highest degree of decrease with 74.92% from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Category of surgeries analysis: The claims data further showed us that there had been a decrease in both elective and non-elective surgeries in the covid period, as the numbers decreased by 50.55% and 64.27%, respectively.

