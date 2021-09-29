World Heart Day 2021: Data shows fall in heart ailment claims from females

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Females are seeing a sharper decline in quantum of claims with 63.79% compared with men, with only 62.4%, in the year 2021-22 so far, compared with 2019-20
NEW DELHI :
On the occasion of World Heart Day, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the private non-life insurance company, has analyzed its internal claims data and underlines the trends concerning various parameters.
This exercise aims to understand the trends in cardiovascular ailments in India and highlight how these can be kept at bay. ICICI Lombard endeavours to raise awareness about the preventive care that can be taken for a healthy and happy heart.
Among cities, Kolkata has shown the highest degree of decrease with 74.92% from 2018-19 to 2021-22.
Category of surgeries analysis: The claims data further showed us that there had been a decrease in both elective and non-elective surgeries in the covid period, as the numbers decreased by 50.55% and 64.27%, respectively.
