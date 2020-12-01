World's second largest cryptocurrency to get upgrade today

"The shift to Ethereum 2.0 starting today will take 2-3 years. The main benefit will be a fall in the cost per transaction, charged by miners/validators. This is currently 700-800 rupees for a bitcoin transaction and 150-200 rupees for an ethereum one. It will also allow ordinary people to earn some returns on their ethereum by participating in this new process of validation (staking). These returns will fall over time as the amount of ethereum staked goes up but is currently in around 18%. We at Bitbns will soon launch a staking pool to allow our users to get some returns from staking," said Gaurav Dahake, founder, Bitbns, a Bengaluru-based cryptocurrency exchange.