World Savings Day: A reality check on household savings

As World Savings Day is celebrated, a pressing concern comes to the forefront—household savings rates in India are declining amid tough economic realities. According to the National Account Statistics 2024 from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), net household savings dropped a massive ₹9 trillion over the three years leading to FY23, now standing at ₹14.16 trillion. Consequently, the household savings ratio fell from 22.7% of GDP in FY21 to 18.4% in FY23.