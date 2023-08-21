World Senior Citizens Day 2023: From Mutual Funds to bank fixed deposits to PPF. Best investment options for elderly2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:40 AM IST
World Senior Citizens Day 2023: It is important to consider prudent investment options that prioritize safety and steady returns for the elderly. Mutual funds, fixed deposits, PPF, post office savings schemes, and gold are all potential investment options to consider
World Senior Citizens Day 2023: August 21 is celebrated as National Senior Citizens Day to recognise the achievements of the elderly population of our society. In India, a senior citizen means a person who is 60 years, and above. On this Senior Citizens Day, let's explore prudent investment options tailored for the elderly that prioritize safety and steady returns. With a variety of choices available, it's crucial to make well-informed decisions that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance.