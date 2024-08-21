World Senior Citizens Day 2024: 5 top investment options for older adults

World Senior Citizens Day 2024: Senior citizens need to choose investment tools wisely to ensure regular returns with low risk. Here are the top five investment options for senior citizens

Published21 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
World Senior Citizens Day 2024: Here are top five investment options for senior citizens.
World Senior Citizens Day 2024: Here are top five investment options for senior citizens.

Senior Citizen Day: The key to a happy and tension-free life post-retirement is to make wise investment and saving decisions. Senior citizens need to choose their investment tools wisely to ensure a regular income from an accumulated corpus. Most elderly people prefer a conservative route to keep their hard-earned money safe.

Senior Citizen Day: Top investment options for elderly

On the occasion of Senior Citizen Day 2024, here are top investment options for the elderly for higher safety, better returns, and greater liquidity of their money.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a government-backed savings scheme for people above the age of 60 years. The scheme for Indian senior citizens is a good way for them to earn higher returns without taking any risk. The scheme provides higher interest rate than bank fixed deposits (FDs). The scheme has a lock-in period of five years. However, individuals can take out their money after the first year by paying some amount as a penalty. The scheme is a good option for senior citizens who want to earn higher returns.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMS)

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is a low-risk monthly income scheme. It also offers considerable capital protection, safeguarding individuals during the initial years of retirement.

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits

Fixed Deposit schemes (FDs) are popular investment options for individuals with low risk appetites. FDs are provided by banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). These options are popular due to their simplicity, reliability, and steady returns. Investment in a fixed deposit might be safe, but the deposited amount becomes inaccessible for a fixed duration.

Mutual Funds scheme

Senior Citizens who are willing to invest a portion of their money in high-return instruments can invest in debt-oriented mutual funds or hybrid mutual funds. These investment options ensure higher returns and opportunities for capital appreciation.

Gold Funds

Gold funds are one of the most trusted investment options regardless of the age of investors. With changing times and the rise of the digital era, senior citizens can opt for digital gold, gold ETFs, and also in gold funds as well.

First Published:21 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
