World Thrift Day 2023: How can you ensure more savings regularly? Here are 6 ways
Savings represent a vital component of your financial well-being. While saving money might not initially seem straightforward, adhering to fundamental principles of budgeting, saving, and investment can significantly simplify the process.
The decline in net financial savings among Indian households has raised concerns for the government, as it may restrict the availability of funds for crucial capital investments. These investments play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth by generating new job opportunities and supporting the establishment of businesses.