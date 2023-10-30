World Thrift Day 2023: How to save money through RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds
Promotion of savings is the first step to amassing the much-desired wealth. You cannot invest unless you start saving enough. Saving is a prerequisite to investing, a habit synonymous with being thrifty and living an inexpensive life.
Remember when your parents used to advise you to be thrifty with your money? Well, there is the “World Thrift Day" assigned for the same. Observed on October 30 in India and October 31 worldwide, people ardent with their money highlight the need to save money and practice being economical at every step of their lives.