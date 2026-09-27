World Tourism Day 2026 Special: How much should you budget for your next international holiday?

An international trip or holiday can quickly become expensive if an individual’s budget allocates funds only to flights and hotels, without paying close attention to the trip as a whole and its other associated costs. A better and more prudent approach to planning an international trip is to estimate the total cost in advance. A broad and diversified approach is key here.

This is because the expenses for such trips include several other core aspects, such as visas, insurance, food, local transport, sightseeing, shopping, and an emergency buffer to cover unforeseen expenses. Such an approach helps keep unexpected costs and budget overruns in check.

As an illustration, a budget of ₹3 lakh per person in September 2026 could provide considerable flexibility for a one-week international holiday, although the actual cost can vary significantly depending on the destination and travel style. Recent estimates for popular destinations show how widely these costs can differ.

For example, Zurich Kotak's September 2026 estimate puts a six-day mid-range Thailand trip at around ₹70,000– ₹1.15 lakh per person, including flights, accommodation, food, transport and insurance.

Now, the Thailand estimate shows why destination and travel style can make a significant difference to the overall cost of an international holiday. However, travellers can also use a broad budget framework to plan their spending before choosing a destination. For illustration, here is how a ₹3 lakh per-person budget could be divided across the major expenses of a one-week international holiday.

How to divide a ₹ 3 lakh holiday budget

Expense Suggested budget Planning strategy Flights ₹ 70,000 Compare dates and book early Accommodation ₹ 45,000 Set a nightly limit and plan check outs strategically Visa ₹ 10,000 Check the official fee Travel insurance ₹ 3,000 Compare medical cover Food ₹ 30,000 Fix a daily food budget Local transport ₹ 20,000 Include airport transfers Sightseeing ₹ 30,000 List paid attractions Shopping ₹ 25,000 Set a spending cap Emergency buffer ₹ 67,000 Keep it untouched. It can help with numerous miscellaneous expenses Total ₹ 3,00,000

Note: These are illustrative planning figures for an individual, not destination-specific prices. Actual costs can vary significantly depending on airfare, season, accommodation, the number of individuals, and spending habits.

Turn your holiday budget into a monthly target Furthermore, instead of deciding how much you should save each month first, you should calculate the approximate total required and work backwards to draft a rough estimate.

The following formula can be utilised to calculate:

Monthly holiday savings = (Total trip budget − existing holiday savings) ÷ months until departure If you are starting from zero and need ₹3 lakh within the following approximate time. The savings are going to be calculated as follows:

6 months: ₹ 50,000 a month

12 months: ₹ 25,000 a month

18 months: ₹ 16,667 a month

24 months: ₹ 12,500 a month It is important to keep the contingency reserve separate from your regular spending money and to avoid relying on credit cards, personal loans, or other forms of debt when planning routine holiday expenses.

Furthermore, the monthly amount in this case depends entirely on how much time you have before the trip. It is also vital to keep in mind that trip planning should not extend beyond 2 years, as inflation and other costs will need to be accounted for.

Therefore, if you are required to build a ₹3 lakh fund from scratch, dividing the target by the number of months remaining before your actual trip gives the approximate monthly savings required. The longer the savings period, the lesser the burden and the lower the monthly amount.

Bottom line In summary, a well-planned holiday budget should account for the entire trip, not just the apparently major-looking expenses such as flights and hotels. In case of doubt, it is prudent to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor to ensure that financial planning for a trip is done with proper due diligence and a holistic consideration of all aspects.

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A simple financial strategy in such cases is to set an approximate total target, allocate it across expenses, focus on maintaining a solid contingency buffer, and then work backwards to decide how much you need to save each month. Starting early and in a methodical manner can help make the same international holiday considerably easier to fund without disrupting your regular day-to-day finances.