Mumbai, known for its bustling streets, holds countless stories of struggle and success. Among these is the remarkable tale of Bharat Jain, often referred to as the world’s richest beggar. Despite living a life most would associate with hardship, Jain has accumulated wealth that many office workers can only dream of.

Bharat Jain, whose net worth is an astonishing ₹7.5 crore, has been begging for over 40 years. According to The Economic Times, his daily income ranges between ₹2,000 and ₹2,500, amounting to ₹60,000 to ₹75,000 monthly.

Working 10 to 12 hours a day, he has turned what seems like an ordinary activity into a lucrative source of income.

However, Jain’s wealth isn’t just the result of his earnings from begging. Investments have played a significant role in building his financial empire.

Jain owns two flats in Mumbai valued at ₹1.4 crore and earns an additional ₹30,000 monthly by renting out two shops in Thane. These assets have provided him with financial stability and ensured his family’s future.

Jain’s family, once struggling with poverty, has also seen a transformation. His two sons attended a reputed convent school and are now actively involved in the family’s stationery business.

Although his family does not fully support his decision to continue begging, Jain remains steadfast, stating that he enjoys it and does not plan to stop.

Despite his impressive net worth, Jain is known for his generosity. He frequently donates to temples and helps those in need. Far from hoarding his wealth, he believes in giving back to society, showcasing that success is not just about accumulation but also about sharing.