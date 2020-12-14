Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Worried about lower interest rates? Here are 4 banks offering over 7% on savings account
Retail investors can easily get swayed away by such lucrative rates amid the falling fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in the last few months.

Worried about lower interest rates? Here are 4 banks offering over 7% on savings account

2 min read . 11:28 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

  • Many banks are offering higher than 7% interest rate on the savings account
  • These interest rates on savings account are far better as compared to top lenders like SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank

Many banks are offering higher than 7% interest rate on the savings account. Retail investors can easily get swayed away by such lucrative rates amid the falling fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in the last few months. IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and small finance banks like Equitas and Utkarsh offer better interest rates on savings account as compared to top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI and HDFC Bank. For instance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 3% to 3.5 per% on their savings account, SBI offers 2.70% on their savings account.

IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates

IDFC First Bank offers an interest rate of up to 6% on a balance amount of up to 1 lakh, 7% on balance amount more than 1 lakh to less than or equal to 10 crore.

<=1 lakh 6%

>1 lakh <=10 crore 7 %

>10 crore<= 50 crore 4.5%

> 50 crore <= 100 crore 4%

>100 crore 3.50%

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates

Bandhan Bank offers interest rates of 3% on a balance amount of up to 1 lakh, 6% on daily balance above 1 lakh to 10 crore, 6.55% on daily balance above 10 crore to 50 crore and 7.15% on aaily balance above 50 crore.

Daily balance up to 1 lakh 3 %

Daily balance above 1 lakh to 10 crore 6%

Daily balance above Rs10 crore to 50 crore 6.55%

Daily balance above 50 crore 7.15%

Equitas Small Finance Bank savings account interest rates

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers a rate of 3.5% on balances up to 1 lakh. It offers 7% rate on balances above 1 lakh and up to 30 crore. For balance above 30 crore and up to 30 crore, it offers a rate of 7.25%.

Up to 1 lakh 3.5%

Above 1 lakh and up to 30 crore 7%

Above 30 crore and up to 50 crore 7.25%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank savings account interest rates

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers interest rates of 5% on a balance amount of up to 1 lakh, 6% on incremental balance above 1 lakh and up to 25 lakh and 7.25% on incremental balance above 25 lakh.

Balance Upto 1 lakh 5%

Incremental balance above 1 Lakh to 25 Lakh 6 %

Incremental balance above 25 Lakh 7.25%

All deposits in savings bank or fixed deposits or recurring deposits with commercial banks are insured up to a maximum of 5 lakh for both principal and interest amount.

