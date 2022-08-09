Worried about your Equifax credit score? Here’s what to do4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Some people applying for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards had their scores changed by 20 points or more
Earlier this year, Equifax sent lenders inaccurate credit scores for millions of would-be borrowers over a three-week period. Now, many who applied for home or other loans at the time are scrambling to determine whether the mistake affected them.