Worried about your Equifax credit score? Here’s what to do

The first thing to do is contact your lender, said Gordon Miller, founder of Miller Lending Group in Cary, N.C. Ask to review your mortgage file and look to see if an Equifax credit score was in some way used in the underwriting process. Review that score and compare it with the other two. If something looks amiss—it’s much lower than the others, for example—then you and your lender can discuss what that means for your loan.

