Would you trust a robot with your finances?

Agarrwal lays down the pros and cons of robo-advisers vs human advisers. The benefit of a traditional adviser is that there is a human to talk to in a bear market to counsel you. Further, since you are speaking to someone, there may be more scope to customize a plan for you. The flipside is that the advice is based on the capability of the person, their emotional intelligence in the market and their ability to communicate and guide you well. For robo-advisers, the pros are the use of rules to build your portfolios, which means unemotional, logical plans. The flipside is that the rules are only as good as the people who wrote the rules; these rules can often be static, and the investor has no human to talk to about any concerns.