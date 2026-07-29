Would your family know how to access your wealth in an emergency?

If I were no longer able to manage my finances tomorrow, would my family know what I own, where it is held, and how to access it? Name withheld on request A modern household’s finances are often scattered across multiple bank accounts, systematic investment plans (SIPs) on various mutual fund platforms, provident funds, insurance policies, credit cards, digital wallets, trading accounts, property documents, cloud folders and password-protected apps. Together, these records constitute a financial picture that’s fully understood by just one person. That arrangement works until illness, incapacity or death leaves the family to piece it together without guidance.

A financial master sheet can help bridge this gap. It is a single, carefully maintained record that maps the family’s financial and administrative life: what exists, where it is held, where the supporting documents are stored and whom to contact.

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The document should begin with people, not paperwork. It should identify the relatives and trusted professionals—including doctors, financial advisers, chartered accountants, lawyers and insurance representatives—who can offer timely guidance when the family needs it most.

It should then map essential identity and legal records, including Aadhaar, PAN, passports, wills, birth certificates and marriage certificates, and clearly state where the originals and digital copies are stored.

Insurance deserves the same precision. Policy numbers, insurers, nominees, renewal dates and adviser details should be consolidated across life, health, motor and property cover.

Investments are often even more fragmented. Mutual funds, demat accounts, provident funds, NPS accounts, fixed deposits and bonds may sit across several institutions and platforms. Bank accounts, lockers, credit cards and loans should also be brought into view. Nominee details, registered contact information, relationship managers and outstanding repayments help the family understand which assets can be accessed and which financial obligations still need attention.

Physical assets and their supporting records, from property deeds and vehicle papers to jewellery and educational certificates, should be mapped to a precise storage location.

Digital access is the final and increasingly critical layer. Passwords and PINs should never be recorded in the sheet. Instead, it should state where credentials are securely managed, whether two-factor authentication is enabled, and which trusted person understands the recovery process. The master sheet should itself be password-protected and shared only with trusted family members.

Also, remember that this is not a one-time exercise. Investments change, policies are replaced, loans are repaid and family circumstances evolve. Without periodic review, even a well-designed record can quickly become outdated. Its value lies not simply in creating it, but in keeping it current enough to provide clarity when the family needs it most.

Your wealth should support your family, not leave them a puzzle to solve.