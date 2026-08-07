Would your family know where your money is? Why every investor needs a financial inventory

Most people spend years accumulating savings, buying insurance, investing in mutual funds and opening retirement accounts. But very few stop to consider a simple question: if they were no longer around, would their family know where to look for those assets?

Today, a person's finances are rarely confined to one bank account or a single investment. Savings may be spread across multiple banks, mutual funds, demat accounts, insurance policies, provident fund accounts and digital platforms. Unless someone keeps a clear record, family members may struggle to identify everything that belongs to the deceased, delaying access to money when they need it most.

Estate planning professionals say this is where a financial inventory becomes indispensable. While documents such as a Will determine how assets should eventually be distributed, a financial inventory tells your family what assets exist and where they can be found.

Naming nominees not enough Many investors assume that naming nominees across their financial products is sufficient. Legal experts, however, caution that nominations are only one part of the process.

The nominee is generally authorised to receive an asset, but the question of who ultimately owns it is decided by a valid Will or, where there is none, by succession laws. For that reason, nominations, a Will and proper financial records should all work together rather than being viewed as alternatives.

Ironically, locating assets often proves more difficult than completing the legal formalities associated with inheritance.

Over time, people accumulate financial relationships that even they may forget. An old salary account from an earlier employer, fixed deposits opened years ago, investments spread across different fund houses, insurance policies, retirement savings, digital wallets and demat accounts can easily slip from memory. If these are not documented, families may spend months approaching institutions one by one to trace assets that rightfully belong to them.

Also Read | Would your family know how to access your wealth in an emergency?

Need for a financial inventory A financial inventory addresses this problem by bringing every important financial detail into one place.

Such a document should not be limited to investments alone. It should record bank accounts, fixed deposits and locker details alongside mutual funds, shares, bonds and demat accounts. Insurance policies and nominee information should also be included, as should retirement savings such as EPF, NPS and pension accounts. Property ownership details, the location of important documents, outstanding loans, guarantor responsibilities, the details of your Will and executor, and the contact information of professionals such as your chartered accountant, lawyer or financial adviser can all help your family navigate financial matters more efficiently.

Use secure password managers As financial lives become increasingly digital, experts also advise against handing over passwords directly to relatives. Instead, secure password managers that provide emergency or legacy access offer a safer alternative. Apple and Google, for instance, allow users to nominate trusted contacts who can request access to certain digital accounts after prolonged inactivity or death.

Experts recommend reviewing a financial inventory at least once every year and updating it after significant life events such as marriage, the birth of a child, purchasing property, changing nominees or revising a Will. The document should be stored securely, but the person responsible for settling your estate should know where it is kept.