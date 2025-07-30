Written-off loan vs settled loan: Which damages your credit score more?

Credit score: When debtors face financial struggles, accounts can be marked as settled or written-off. Settled accounts show partial payments made, while written-off indicates recovery efforts may continue despite significant defaults.

Dakshita Ojha
Published30 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Understanding the impact of settled vs written-off loans on your overall credit score.
Understanding the impact of settled vs written-off loans on your overall credit score.

Repaying loans becomes complicated when debtors are in a financial bind. As a result of the type of repayment status, lenders may classify an account as either "settled" or "written-off" under many circumstances. Anyone who is trying to maintain or repair a healthy financial picture should know the differences between these two account types on a credit report.

Also Read | Can divorce impact your credit score adversely? We explain here

What does ‘settled’ mean in a credit report?

An account is considered "settled" after a discussion with the lender, where the borrower pays some of the total owed. This typically happens when the lender has agreed to treat the agreement as final settlement of the debt and to accept a partial payment since the borrower is unable to repay the total amount.

While this may seem like a positive outcome, it is a transaction and indicates to future lenders that the borrower has been in financial distress.

Impact on credit score:

  • Settlement status reduces your credit score significantly.
  • It exists in that report for the maximum of seven years.
  • Your reputation is damaged and getting credit in the future will be more difficult.

What does ‘written-off’ mean in a credit report?

When the lender stops trying to collect the loan, usually after several defaults or when a borrower does not respond, it will indicate the account as "written-off." This is counted as a loss for the lender and is an indication that the borrower is significantly behind on payments.

Impact on credit score:

  • "Written-off" is significantly worse than "settled."
  • It negatively impacts your creditworthiness by indicating default.
  • May result in denials of future loan applications with most banks and NBFCs.

Also Read | Can students build a credit score without a job or income?

Can you remove these tags from your credit report?

Technically, above 2 of the statuses can be changed; some lenders may agree to change it to "closed" provided the outstanding balance is fully settled. But they require you to fill out the relevant paperwork and request through the credit bureaus to update your credit report.

What does the expert say?

Sachin Seth, Regional MD, CRIF India/South Asia, explains “When a loan is written off, it means the lender has determined that the loan is no longer recoverable and has removed it from their books as a loss. However, this doesn’t mean the borrower doesn’t have to pay – recovery efforts may still continue. On the other hand, a loan marked as settled indicates that the borrower and lender have reached an agreement to close the loan for an amount less than what was originally due.”

“Both scenarios have a significant negative impact on a borrower’s credit score, as they signal financial stress or default. However, a ‘settled’ status is generally seen as slightly less severe than a complete write-off, since at least part of the dues were repaid,” he added.

Tips to minimise the damage

  • If you can, always pay loans fully versus settling.
  • If you have previously written off or settled a loan, pay down any remaining amount left and then ask to change the status to closed.
  • Also, check your credit report regularly, and if you see any ambiguities challenge it.
  • The process of fixing your status with the CICs should be started only after getting a no dues certificate from the lender.

Also Read | How to spot and fix credit report errors that lower your credit score

In conclusion, both "settled" and "written-off" statuses have negative effects on your credit score; "settled" status is less worse. Both statuses should be viewed as a wake-up call, and borrowers must take affirmative credit action by either paying off a credit account or negotiating a change in status.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWritten-off loan vs settled loan: Which damages your credit score more?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.