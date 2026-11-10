Wrong details in PF account can delay your money; EPFO explains how to correct them online in 5 easy steps

Errors in your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account may create hurdles when you want to withdraw your provident fund savings, transfer your balance, or settle a claim.
Even a minor mismatch in personal or employment-related information, such as your name, date of birth (DOB), gender, or other details, can lead to additional verification and delay the processing of your request.
To help members keep their records accurate, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) has highlighted its online Joint Declaration facility.
In a post shared on X on 9 November, EPFO mentioned that “Incorrect details in your EPF records? Get them corrected easily in 5 simple steps through the Joint Declaration facility on the EPFO Member Portal. Update your details. Keep your EPF records accurate!”
The facility allows members to initiate requests for correcting eligible information in their EPF records, including their name, date of birth, gender, and other personal or employment-related details by following five easy steps.
EPF members can follow these five steps to submit their correction requests online:
Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. Ensure that you are accessing the official portal linked to your EPF account.
After logging in, navigate to the Joint Declaration facility available on the member portal. This is the online facility through which members can initiate requests to rectify discrepancies in their EPF records.
Identify the incorrect information in your EPF account and select the details you want to correct, such as name, date of birth, gender or other personal details. Enter the correct information for updating.
Provide the correct information in the relevant fields and upload the required supporting documents, such as Aadhaar, PAN, birth certificate, or other relevant proof, depending on the details being corrected.
Ensure that the revised information matches the details mentioned in your official documents to avoid discrepancies during verification.
Review all the information entered and the documents uploaded before submitting the request. Once submitted, the correction request will be taken up for further processing as per EPFO's applicable verification requirements.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. EPF members should visit the official EPFO website for the latest guidelines and updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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