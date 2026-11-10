Wrong details in PF account can delay your money; EPFO explains how to correct them online in 5 easy steps

Errors in your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account may create hurdles when you want to withdraw your provident fund savings, transfer your balance, or settle a claim.

Even a minor mismatch in personal or employment-related information, such as your name, date of birth (DOB), gender, or other details, can lead to additional verification and delay the processing of your request.

To help members keep their records accurate, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) has highlighted its online Joint Declaration facility.

In a post shared on X on 9 November, EPFO mentioned that “Incorrect details in your EPF records? Get them corrected easily in 5 simple steps through the Joint Declaration facility on the EPFO Member Portal. Update your details. Keep your EPF records accurate!”

The facility allows members to initiate requests for correcting eligible information in their EPF records, including their name, date of birth, gender, and other personal or employment-related details by following five easy steps.

How to correct wrong details in your EPF account? EPF members can follow these five steps to submit their correction requests online:

Step 1: Log in to the EPFO Member Portal Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. Ensure that you are accessing the official portal linked to your EPF account.

Step 2: Click on the Joint Declaration facility After logging in, navigate to the Joint Declaration facility available on the member portal. This is the online facility through which members can initiate requests to rectify discrepancies in their EPF records.

Step 3: Select the details you wish to correct Identify the incorrect information in your EPF account and select the details you want to correct, such as name, date of birth, gender or other personal details. Enter the correct information for updating.

Step 4: Enter the correct information and upload supporting documents Provide the correct information in the relevant fields and upload the required supporting documents, such as Aadhaar, PAN, birth certificate, or other relevant proof, depending on the details being corrected.

Ensure that the revised information matches the details mentioned in your official documents to avoid discrepancies during verification.

Step 5: Submit your correction request Review all the information entered and the documents uploaded before submitting the request. Once submitted, the correction request will be taken up for further processing as per EPFO's applicable verification requirements.