Wrong EPF nominee can make your nomination invalid; Who is eligible and how to update or change it

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most popular long-term retirement savings option for salaried employees. When opening an EPF account, members are required to nominate a person who can receive all the benefits in the event of their death.
A valid nomination helps ensure that the accumulated EPF balance, along with benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI), is transferred smoothly to the intended beneficiary.
If the account holder fails to choose a nominee, their family members may face delays and require additional paperwork while claiming the money. However, not everyone is eligible to be nominated.
Choosing the wrong person can make the entire nomination invalid, making it important for EPF members to understand the rules and update their nomination details if they spot an error or simply seek to make certain changes.
Once you have chosen your EPF nominee, you are required to submit the Aadhaar copy and photo of the family member.
If an EPF member does not have a family when making a nomination, they are free to nominate any person of their choice. This can be a sibling, relative, friend or any other trusted individual.
The same rule applies to a member who is not married or does not have any living spouse or an eligible child. They nominate any person to receive benefits.
However, the rules change once the member acquires a family, such as after marriage. In such cases, the earlier nomination becomes invalid and the member is required to submit a fresh nomination in favour of eligible family members.
If you notice or realise later that your nominee is invalid as per your marital status, you can still make changes to your EPF account. Here are the steps to update EPF nomination or make a new nomination:
To make an EPF e-nomination valid, members must also complete the e-sign process. Otherwise, the latest changes or updates won't be processed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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