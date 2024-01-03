XAlt, unveiled by KFintech, aims to simplify fund administration for AIFs in India. Details here
The XAlt platform is positioned to draw increased investments into the AIF sector by its user-friendly and secure environment for fund administration.
KFin Technologies, also known as KFintech, has introduced XAlt, a groundbreaking integrated fund administration platform specifically crafted for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in India. This platform provides a seamless solution, simplifying the challenges faced by fund managers and investors in dealing with the intricacies of AIFs.